Local radar indicates at least six tornadoes moving through southeastern Louisiana on Thursday morning, according to a report from WAFB.

The tornadoes were spotted around Madisonville, Ponchatoula, Killian/Springfield Frost, Sorrento and Convent.

The tornado that hit Sorrento injured five people at an Exxon plant, a company spokeswoman said.

A driver captured video of a tornado moving across a road in Convent early Thursday morning.

