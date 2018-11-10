Heavy rain is on tap, and a continuing cold snap could bring the season's first hard freeze to parts of south Louisiana by Tuesday, forecasters said.
South Louisiana is at a marginal risk for heavy rain beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday evening, with 1 to 3 inches expected. Isolated areas could see higher totals, as well as flooding issues.
In an update Saturday evening, forecasters said after an area of low pressure moves east of south Louisiana, "the coldest weather of the season" will follow. There will be a "significant risk" for freezing temperatures through Wednesday.
Areas north of Lake Pontchartrain will see the lowest temperatures, forecasters said. Hammond is projected to see the lowest temperature at 30 degrees, with temperatures south of Lake Pontchartrain dropping into the mid-30s, but likely not low enough for a hard freeze.
The Baton Rouge area is expected to see temperatures as low as 32 degrees.