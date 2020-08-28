Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, the largest hospital in the storm-battered southwest corner of Louisiana, is evacuating its 146 patients after the storm damaged the city’s water infrastructure so badly the facility was warned it may be weeks before water service is restored.
The hospital is operating on generator power since the Category 4 storm wreaked havoc on power systems across the state. But the facility relies on the city for water, which crucially helps air-condition the facility and allows health workers to sterilize equipment.
“We just can’t function as a hospital without water,” said Matt Felder, a spokesman for the hospital. He added the hospital will still have some “limited” emergency room services.
Felder said local officials have indicated it could be weeks before water is restored after the fierce winds from Laura blasted municipal water plants.
Aly Neel, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Health, said Lake Charles contractors are making repairs at two plants. But they estimate it will be at least one week before they can produce water with generator power. Even then, they “cannot guarantee that it will be fully functional, that they will be able to provide 100% or that they can fully treat the water.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in a Facebook post that the city's water plants “took a beating” and that most Lake Charles homes have barely a trickle coming out of their faucets. “‘Look and leave’ truly is the best option for many” residents, he wrote.
Neel confirmed at least health care facilities in the region have also evacuated or are in the process of shipping patients elsewhere, as a result of a mixture of water and power outages. Christus Health Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital also transferred patients out of their facilities.
The Health Department has tracked 80 water systems that Laura rendered inoperable. Some of those systems service specific businesses, while others serve entire cities.
In all, more than 200,000 people are without access to water because of the outages, the Health Department estimates. Some of the systems simply need power to be restored to pump water, something that will be fixed when generators are brought in or power is restored.
Others, like Lake Charles' system, suffered significant damage and may take weeks to fix.
Felder said Lake Charles Memorial Hospital patients were sent to various hospitals around the state, through the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.
Bud Barrow, president and CEO of Beauregard Memorial Hospital in DeRidder, said workers noticed their facility lost water at about 4 a.m. Thursday, as the storm was ripping through the region, because the toilets stopped flushing.
That hospital needs about 12,600 gallons of water a day to operate, Barrow said. Most of that, 12,000 gallons, is for operating chillers that cool the facility, plus several hundred more to run chemical and lab analyzers and run laundry.
Since the hospital lost water, he has relied on the fire department to come fill up the chillers, and the hospital has cycled between cool and “very warm.” When it gets above 80 degrees, Barrow said IT servers, imaging equipment, lab equipment and other resources stop working properly.
“We’ve been hot more than we’ve been cool,” Barrow said Friday. “We don’t need 68-70 degrees. Just get me under 80. I’m not trying to be comfortable. I’m trying to be cool enough to keep the equipment operating so I can take care of patients.”
Barrow requested potable water from the state emergency department, which has agreed to bring tankers to the facility to allow it to keep operating.
The city of DeRidder dealt with a double blow to its water infrastructure. The storm ripped up trees all over town, which meant water lines were destroyed along with them. Plus, generators meant to help keep pumping water after power went out malfunctioned.
The days after a storm are crucial for emergency health care, Barrow said. People who rely on home oxygen, refrigerated insulin and other resources show up to the hospital when their power goes out, not to mention people injured trying to repair roofs and cut down trees.
