A rare winter storm coated the Baton Rouge area in ice early Monday, closing down businesses and halting interstate travel across Louisiana on a frigid Lundi Gras, with temperatures dropping into the teens.

State officials announced early Monday the complete closure of Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette following numerous crashes overnight, including a 14-vehicle pileup that miraculously resulted in no injuries. But officials said it demonstrated the hazards of traveling on icy roads: One vehicle crashed into a guardrail just east of Whiskey Bay, creating a "domino effect" as other cars were unable to stop quickly in treacherous conditions, according to state police.

Meanwhile, several thousand homes were without power in the Baton Rouge area Monday morning, leaving officials concerned about keeping people warm as temperatures plummeted to near record lows.

Livingston Parish implemented a curfew from dusk Monday night and to dawn Tuesday morning. Only essential personnel, work commuters and those with emergencies would be allowed on parish roads, parish officials said.

Zachary also announced a curfew, lasting from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. City leaders cited "black ice" on roadways that would make night driving dangerous. West Baton Rouge followed suit soon thereafter, asking residents to stay home starting at 9 p.m.

While local officials scrambled to keep residents safe amid falling tree limbs and frigid temperatures, some people ventured outside on foot to experience the unusual scenery once the precipitation stopped late Monday morning. Most of downtown Baton Rouge was iced over, with icicles decorating power lines, houses and trees.

A dusting of snow covered piles of driftwood along the Mississippi River and left a slippery skim along the levee.

Bright pink plastic flamingos dotted the landscape in Spanish Town, icicles dripping off their beaks. They were remnants of a weekend Mardi Gras celebration was subdued amid the coronavirus pandemic but featured a series of elaborately decorated houses. Frozen Mardi Gras beads hung from porches and fences.

At the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo near Baker, staff posted several photos of the animals exploring their wintry surroundings.

Entire trees were coated in ice, weighing down branches and causing some limbs to fall, closing even more roads across the region.

By late morning, I-10 was closed from the Interstate 12 split all the way to Lafayette. Interstate 110 in East Baton Rouge was also shut down. Officials closed other routes across the Mississippi near Baton Rouge: the Sunshine Bridge and new bridge, in addition to the old bridge and all of Airline Highway.

State police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said troopers were dealing with some rogue drivers trying to maneuver the barricades and enter the interstate illegally, risking their own safety and creating more work for the law enforcement officers who would likely end up responding to subsequent accidents.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parishwide emergency disaster declaration, allowing local officials to request additional state resources for help in responding to the storm.

By 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, 36,000 homes were without power in East Baton Rouge, according to Entergy. At noon, more than 24,100 Demco customers were without power, or roughly 21% of the total, five-parish customer base, the utility reported.

LSU officials canceled all campus activities and sent out an email Monday morning warning people to avoid driving around campus because of icy conditions and blocked roads.

All city and state offices would be closed Monday and Tuesday, officials said. Garbage and recycling collections were suspended for Tuesday morning in East Baton Rouge, according to the mayor's office.

Baton Rouge General said in a news release Monday morning that its regional burn center had already seen an uptick in patients suffering injuries from house fires. Officials warned residents to keep space heaters away from combustible items and plugged directly into wall outlets, avoid using ovens for a heat source and install working smoke detectors.

Following the freezing weather into Tuesday morning, forecasters are looking at a slight warmup in the afternoon, bringing temperatures above freezing for at least a few hours before dropping again during the night.

Phil Grigsby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans, said that could cause more black ice issues persisting through the Wednesday morning commute.

The timeline remains unclear on when roads and offices might reopen, state and local officials said Monday afternoon.

More rain is expected Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Nighttime lows will likely drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday, followed by a warming trend into the weekend and next week.

Reporters Blake Paterson, David Mitchell and Ellyn Couvillion contributed to this story.