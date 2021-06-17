The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Southeast Louisiana from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning as a tropical system approaches in the Gulf Coast.

Six to 10 inches of rain could fall in the area, with locally higher amounts. The rain could overwhelm drainage systems, with some of the heaviest-hit areas experiencing flash flooding.

The warning stretches from just east of Morgan City all the way past Biloxi, and from the coast up to McComb.