Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold at press conference at 3 p.m. today to update the public on city-parish preparations and possible closures and changes to city services ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

According to Broome's Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet, no decisions have been made yet about whether city-parish government will shut down and whether residential garbage service will be temporarily suspended on Friday as the region braces for the impacts of what is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2019 season.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the system was 95 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 200 miles southeast of Morgan City. It is moving west at 7 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm system's track shifted slightly to the east overnight. Hurricane forecasters are warning South Louisiana residents to prepare for heavy rain and possible hurricane conditions.

Gaudet said the Broome will be joined by various community partners and officials from emergency preparedness agencies from the state and local level at Thursday's press conference, happening at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"By that time we should have an emergency declaration signed," he said.

