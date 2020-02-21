Paradegoers and baseball fans, be sure to pack your favorite (and probably warmest) winter-weather gear Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning starting at midnight and lasting through 7 a.m. Saturday as temperatures are forecast to plunge.

The warning includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, St. Tammany, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

Temperatures might drop as low as 29 degrees in some areas, forecasters say.

In Baton Rouge, the Krewe of Southdowns rolls at 7 p.m.

LSU baseball opens a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

The NWS advises people to protect people, plants and pets from the cold.