Update at 11 a.m.:
Officials have opened the left lane on I-10 West and with the right lane blocked at mile marker 127, past Whiskey Bay.
Congestion has reached 3 miles but the diversion at LA 415 is no longer in effect.
This story will be updated.
The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-10 West at mile marker 127 (past Whiskey Bay) due to a vehicle fire. The diversion at LA 415 is no longer in effect. Congestion has reached 3 miles behind the incident and has reached the I-10/I-110 behind the diversion.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 4, 2019
Update at 10:20 a.m.:
Fire crews have extinguished the 18-wheel vehicle and are working to reopen I-10 West.
No injuries have been reported.
Update: The fire has been extinguished, & there are no injuries. Crews are still working to open the roadway as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/bQv0sML3An— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 4, 2019
Original story at 9:40 a.m.:
A vehicle fire has closed I-10 West at mile marker 127 past Whiskey Bay.
As of 9:40 a.m., congestion is approaching 2 miles,
Troops A & I Traffic Advisory: #I10 westbound near the Whiskey Bay exit is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Crews are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. Westbound I10 is currently being diverted to US 190 at LA 415 (Lobdell exit). pic.twitter.com/JunISzVeOj
— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 4, 2019
