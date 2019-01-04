Update at 11 a.m.:

Officials have opened the left lane on I-10 West and with the right lane blocked at mile marker 127, past Whiskey Bay.

Congestion has reached 3 miles but the diversion at LA 415 is no longer in effect.

Update at 10:20 a.m.:

Fire crews have extinguished the 18-wheel vehicle and are working to reopen I-10 West.

No injuries have been reported.

Original story at 9:40 a.m.:

A vehicle fire has closed I-10 West at mile marker 127 past Whiskey Bay.

As of 9:40 a.m., congestion is approaching 2 miles,

Troops A & I Traffic Advisory: #I10 westbound near the Whiskey Bay exit is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Crews are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. Westbound I10 is currently being diverted to US 190 at LA 415 (Lobdell exit). pic.twitter.com/JunISzVeOj

January 4, 2019

