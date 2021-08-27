Hurricane Ida could bring up to a foot of rain to parts of the Baton Rouge area as it hits Louisiana this weekend, and hurricane-force winds are expected in the region, too.
The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to become a major hurricane before landfall sometime Sunday afternoon, and flash flooding is a threat for a wide section of south Louisiana.
Parishes south and east of Baton Rouge are included in a hurricane watch, with sustained winds expected to reach 55-75 mph in Livingston Parish, 65-85 mph in Gonzales and Donaldsonville and 70-90 mph in St. James Parish. Gusts could reach 90 mph in Livingston and 110 mph in St. James.
East Baton Rouge Parish is not included in the hurricane watch as of Friday morning, but forecasters say winds sustained winds could exceed 50 mph late Sunday and early Monday, and gusts could reach to about 70 mph.
Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches are possible, and some areas could see even higher amounts if they are caught beneath rain bands. The rain should begin Sunday and could last through late Monday.
A hurricane watch is in effect for areas generally south and east of a line from New Iberia to Watson.