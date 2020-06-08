East Baton Rouge Parish officials say it was a relatively "quiet night" for them in regards to the impact Tropical Storm Cristobal had as parts of the storm system moved through the city-parish late Sunday and early Monday morning.

"We had about three trees down and we were able to clear them up pretty quickly," Clay Rives, director of the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Monday morning. "[The parish] and the region fared pretty well."

Rives said the city-parish didn't experience any serious flash flooding, which has frequently occurred in certain areas whenever there is intense rainfall.

"The rain didn't meet the volume that was forecasted so everything drained well," he said.

Cristobal made landfall Sunday night and continued to track across Louisiana, turning east of the Baton Rouge metro region.

He said there were some power outages, but Entergy was able to dispatch crews to handle those pretty quickly. The parish is also investigating several small fires that occurred overnight, Rives added.

Rives said he's hoping Cristobal's minimal impact on the parish doesn't make residents complacent as hurricane season continues.

"This was our first storm, but we're still in this until November," he said. "It has been predicted to be a fairly active season so we're hoping people will continue to be proactive."

