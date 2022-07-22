Thunderstorms rolled through Baton Rouge early Friday, dropping up to 8 inches in some places of the metro area and causing flash flooding.
A house in Central caught on fire after being hit by lightning during the severe weather.
Southern University's Harding Boulevard entrance was closed due to high water but had reopened as of 8 a.m. Storm water on other streets was draining as well.
HARDING BLVD HIGH WATER 🚨@SouthernU_BR closed the Harding Blvd entrance to campus because of high water. Here's a look at Harding & Scenic from @CaliHubbard in Titan 9 @ 7:27am. Don't risk stalling out by driving through this. @WAFB @WAFBweather https://t.co/uzazi5LYcH pic.twitter.com/cKeykxwX29— lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) July 22, 2022
The main line of storms is moving west and had reached Lafayette as of 8:30 a.m., according to radar.
Flash flood warning
A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m. for parts of Baton Rouge metro, including downtown.
Between 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen as of 6:35 a.m., and an additional 1 to 3 inches are possible, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said.
One area in Folsom may have received nearly 8 inches of rain as of 6 a.m., based on radar.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected soon in the following areas:
- Baton Rouge
- Baker
- Denham Springs
- Port Allen
- Merrydale
- Brownfields
- Baton Rouge Airport
- Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8
- Interstate 12 between mile markers 8 and 9
House fire in Central
Lightning hit a house early Friday on Benton's Ferry Avenue, starting a fire, according to the Central Fire Department.
A neighbor saw the smoke and alerted the homeowner, authorities said. The fire was out as 7:10 a.m.
Pictures posted on social media show smoke and fire damage to the roof and attic.
There was no immediate word if lightning hit other structures in the region.
Staff writer Kayla Gagnet contributed to this story.