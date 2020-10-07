Parish-by-parish expectations from Hurricane Delta, as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell:
Definitions:
A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.
A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.
Ascension
Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Assumption
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Baton Rouge
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Feliciana
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberville
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Livingston
Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Pointe Coupee
Hurricane Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Helena
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. James
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Tangipahoa (Northern)
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Tangipahoa (Southern)
Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Baton Rouge
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Feliciana
Tropical Storm Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph
Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes