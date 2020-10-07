BR.wildsandbagging.100820 TS 206.jpg
Victor Alexander, one of the ministers at Soar Church of Baton Rouge, fills bags with sand at BREC's Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in preparation for the local effects of the approaching Hurricane Delta, which is aiming at the Louisiana coast, so far. He was getting about a dozen bags filled to take to protect entrances of the Addison Street church from wind-blown water.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Parish-by-parish expectations from Hurricane Delta, as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell:

Definitions:

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

Ascension

Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Baton Rouge

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Feliciana

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberville

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston

Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Pointe Coupee

Hurricane Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Helena

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Tangipahoa (Northern)

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Tangipahoa (Southern)

Storm Surge Watch, Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Baton Rouge

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Feliciana

Tropical Storm Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

