A low-pressure system moving across the region may bring heavy rainfall to the Baton Rouge area Thursday.
Meteorologist Mike Efferson with the National Weather Service said there is a chance of heavy rain and potential severe weather, including damaging winds and tornadoes. He said the average temperature Thursday will be about 70 degrees – roughly 10 degrees warmer than normal – which will create a good combination for severe weather as the cold air moves in.
Efferson said to expect between 2-4 inches of rainfall. If you are planning to go out in the weather, he said to avoid water-covered roadways.
“If water is over the road, turn around,” Efferson said. “Don’t drown. Don’t drive through flooded roadways.”
He added that if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning breaks, try to find a safe place to shelter. Also have multiple methods for getting warnings, not just with a cell phone but through radio or TV.