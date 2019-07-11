Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast early Thursday and forecasters from the National Hurricane Center predict it will make landfall near Morgan City and travel up the Atchafalaya Basin — taking a path that will leave the Baton Rouge area on the wetter and windier side of the storm.

A reconnaissance team flew into the storm system and found sustained winds at 40 mph, strong enough to make Barry the second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season. Forecasters expected it to become a hurricane, with winds at 74 mph or higher, before Saturday's landfall.

Heavy rains are expected, with 10-15 inches possible close to the coast through early next week, with 20 inches possible in isolated areas of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, the forecasters said.

With the shifting track, forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Slidell have increased rainfall estimates for the Baton Rouge region from 6 to 10 inches through the weekend to 10 to 15 inches through next Thursday.

Megan Williams, a meteorologist with the Weather Service office for Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said the bulk of that rain estimate is expected to fall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the tropical storm passes. She added that some areas that are hit by intense bands from the storm could see even higher rainfall amounts.

Still, exactly how much rain the Baton Rouge area will receive hinges on what route the storm ends up taking, she said.

"It really depends on how it develops over the next 24 hours," Williams said.

Tropical systems also often produce tornadoes when they make landfall.

The tropical storm was 200 miles southeast of Morgan City late Thursday morning and was predicted to turn toward the northwest. Forecasters raised a tropical storm warning for the area from Morgan City eastward to the mouth of the Pearl River, and left in place a hurricane watch from Cameron to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas were placed under a tropical storm watch, and the watch also extended across the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. There also is a storm surge warning from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach.

The warning means severe conditions are expected within 36 hours.

"This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions," the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

The storm surge could inundate normally dry areas near the coast. Forecasters said if the peak surge occurs at high tide, water levels could climb 3-6 feet between the Atchafalaya River and Shell Beach, 2-4 feet between Intracoastal City to the Atchafalaya and 1-3 feet in Lake Pontchartrain.

Some area chemical manufacturers and oil refineries said Thursday they were monitoring the storm's track and the water levels in the Mississippi River but had not slowed operations at this point.

"The sites in Louisiana are taking precautionary measures to protect our employees and local communities, while safeguarding manufacturing operations," Jolen Stein, spokeswoman for BASF's operations in the state. "Sites in Geismar and Vidalia are operating normally at this time."

She said BASF has a response plan for severe weather that lays out detailed procedures to "protect people, mitigate potential damage at the sites and ensure products we manufacture are safe and secure."

