Dozens of East Baton Rouge first responders were preparing Thursday morning to head toward the Lake Charles area and help with rescues in the wake of Hurricane Laura's overnight destruction.

The parish's Urban Search and Rescue team consists of personnel from the Baton Rouge, Zachary and Central fire departments and East Baton Rouge EMS. Team leader Mike Kimble said there were 36 people deploying Thursday morning.

Hurricane Laura now a Category 2 storm on land; see initial damage reports from southwest Louisiana First responders are discovering how much destruction Hurricane Laura inflicted on coastal communities after making landfall around 1 a.m.

They're going to meet up with other similar teams from across the state at a staging area near Lafayette, and together make a game plan, which Kimble said would likely include driving south toward Lake Charles.

The team is bringing boats to conduct water rescues and is trained in structural collapse, which involves rescuing people trapped in damaged buildings.

Photos, videos from around Louisiana: See aftermath of historic Hurricane Laura With sustained winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Laura's eye made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.

"We have no idea what the mission is at this point," Kimble said Thursday morning.

Meanwhile heavy rain and wind continue across the Baton Rouge area, leaving more than 3,000 households without power. That's just a tiny fraction of the more than 163,000 power outages across Louisiana, according to Entergy data.