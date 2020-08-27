NO.afterlaura.082820.0002.JPG

LAFITTE: Storm surge from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall overnight, causes some high water along Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte, La. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Sand bag walls are keeping water surge contained but winds from the tail of the storm are still expected to cause more storm surge. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

Dozens of East Baton Rouge first responders were preparing Thursday morning to head toward the Lake Charles area and help with rescues in the wake of Hurricane Laura's overnight destruction. 

The parish's Urban Search and Rescue team consists of personnel from the Baton Rouge, Zachary and Central fire departments and East Baton Rouge EMS. Team leader Mike Kimble said there were 36 people deploying Thursday morning.

They're going to meet up with other similar teams from across the state at a staging area near Lafayette, and together make a game plan, which Kimble said would likely include driving south toward Lake Charles.

The team is bringing boats to conduct water rescues and is trained in structural collapse, which involves rescuing people trapped in damaged buildings. 

"We have no idea what the mission is at this point," Kimble said Thursday morning.

Meanwhile heavy rain and wind continue across the Baton Rouge area, leaving more than 3,000 households without power. That's just a tiny fraction of the more than 163,000 power outages across Louisiana, according to Entergy data.

