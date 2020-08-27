Screenshot: Golden Nugget roof rips off from Laura

Screenshot of roof being peeled off of the Golden Nugget casino from Hurricane Laura (WKRG).

 WKRG

Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana coast after making landfall around 1 a.m. Thursday. Windows were blown out of buildings, roofs were peeled from casinos, and tens of thousands were left without power.

WKRG posted a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles peeling off as winds ripped through the structure.

L'Auberge casino also sustained damage from Laura. Local and national media were staying at both hotels to cover the storm.

Tens of thousands of people across southwest Louisiana are without power as a result of the storm.

