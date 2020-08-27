Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana coast after making landfall around 1 a.m. Thursday. Windows were blown out of buildings, roofs were peeled from casinos, and tens of thousands were left without power.

WKRG posted a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles peeling off as winds ripped through the structure.

L'Auberge casino also sustained damage from Laura. Local and national media were staying at both hotels to cover the storm.

L'Auberge took major damage from Hurricane Laura overnight. Still assessing the damage on the property @FOX8NOLA #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/VV26ISyqnZ — Rob Krieger (@Rob_Krieger) August 27, 2020

Tens of thousands of people across southwest Louisiana are without power as a result of the storm.

This was not a time lapse. #HurricaneLaura blowing through the L’Auberge casino parking garage in Lake Charles around 2 a.m. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/epVYu7Yn5A — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) August 27, 2020

