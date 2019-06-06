Baton Rouge General photo

A possible tornado flipped cars in a Baton Rouge General hospital parking lot Thursday morning.

 Photo via WBRZ-TV

Flooding rains smacked the Baton Rouge area on Thursday morning, and photos from witnesses there show flipped cars in a Baton Rouge General hospital parking lot, indicating a possible tornado touched down in that area.

A tornado report hasn't been confirmed.

