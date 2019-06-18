A vehicle overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Citiplace at the tailend of rush hour Tuesday.
DOTD traffic cameras showed a light colored vehicle on its side, pointed in the wrong direction of travel.
Multiple lanes were closed as traffic slowly moved around the scene.
The initial incident happened around 6:06 p.m. The vehicle had been put back on its wheels by 6:25 p.m.
#BREAKING The three left lanes are blocked I-10 East past College Drive due to an accident involving an overturned vehicle. Congestion is approaching Acadian Thruway @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/CbQYcAJfcQ— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) June 18, 2019
