A DOTD traffic camera shows an overturned vehicle on I-10 neat Citiplace.

A vehicle overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Citiplace at the tailend of rush hour Tuesday.

DOTD traffic cameras showed a light colored vehicle on its side, pointed in the wrong direction of travel.

Multiple lanes were closed as traffic slowly moved around the scene.

The initial incident happened around 6:06 p.m. The vehicle had been put back on its wheels by 6:25 p.m.

This report will be updated.

