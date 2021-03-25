Tommie Wilkins, a non-traditional LSU freshman who's going back to school at the age of 55, sloshes through several inches of water flooding areas of the intersection of Highland Road and South Campus Drive, towing a cart with her groceries behind her after heavy rains on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Wilkins, who said she is changing careers after becoming legally blind, is studying Communications Disorders. Her feet were dry, at least, since she was wearing rubber boots.