The Baton Rouge area may experience more severe weather Thursday as another front moves across the state following threats of flash flooding earlier in the week.
The area faces the possibility of severe storms with large hail, isolated tornadoes and wind gusts up 60 miles per hour. The risk is primarily between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m, according to forecasters form the National Weather Service in Slidell.
Here’s a look at the forecasted weather conditions.
Flash flood watch canceled
The flash flood watches previously in effect for the greater Baton Rouge area have been canceled.
There is still the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall throughout the day, according to forecasters, however there is not expected to be any widespread, heavy rain.
Wind advisory
The Baton Rouge area is also under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.
Forecasters predict winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
The strong winds may blow around unsecured objects around and may even knock down tree limbs, causing power outages.
Outdoor objects should be secured, and extra caution should be used while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.
Future forecast
Winds and rain are expected to slow down Thursday evening.
Here’s the projected forecast for the rest of the weekend from the NWS.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. At night, a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m.
Sunday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 78. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
