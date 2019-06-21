Scorching temperatures, high humidity and only a small chance of rain have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for south Louisiana on Friday.
The advisory runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for forecast heat indices from 105-109 degrees that will create "very uncomfortable and possibly dangerous conditions," according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90s with a repeat on tap for Saturday too.
For Saturday and Sunday, heat advisories might be issued each afternoon for part or all of the forecast area, according to the NWS.
Our dew point color scale (used to describe how humid it feels), maxes out at orange for the rare occasions that reading reaches 80°. In other words, it rarely feels this sticky in the #BatonRouge area. pic.twitter.com/XQPrqQZmIx— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 21, 2019
A reprieve from the oppressive heat will likely arrive Monday, forecasters said, when rain chances in increase to 50%.
Though the heat is intense, high temperature records likely won't be broken. For example, on Friday the record high in Baton Rouge is 100 degrees set in 1953. In New Orleans, the record is 96 set in 2010, and in Lafayette it's 98 set in 1998.
The normal high temperature for late June is around 90.
Instructions from the NWS during heat advisories:
-- Heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors.
-- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
-- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.