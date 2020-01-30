Showers are expected across southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday into Friday morning -- but the National Weather Service says the weekend will likely be clear and dry.
Today & tonight
Thursday will be sunny for the most part as highs flirt with 60 degrees. There's a 50% chance of rain developing after midnight, according to the NWS. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow
Friday will likely start off with light showers before lunchtime. The remainder of the day will be cloudy and cool, as highs barely reach 60 degrees. Friday night will be chilly and cloudy. Lows will be around 44 degrees.
Weekend forecast
Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and clear, the NWS says. However, Saturday will be colder as highs linger around 60 degrees. Sunday should be relatively warmer with highs near 66 degrees.