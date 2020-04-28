A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of metro Baton Rouge that includes several communities south of the city, according to weather forecasters Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service of New Orleans tweeted that the flash flood warning would last until 9:30 p.m. and would affect parts of Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Gardere, Gonzales and several surrounding towns.
Flash Flood Warning including Prairieville LA, Gardere LA, Gonzales LA until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lGz1RW2UTU— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 28, 2020
Forecasters said the flooding is ongoing or expected to begin soon due to thunderstorms in the area that are producing two to three inches of rain. A few more inches of rain is likely, NWS said.
Residents should avoid driving or walking through flood waters and move to higher grounds if they can, forecasters tweeted.
Other cities in the path of the flash flood warning include Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Old Jefferson, Geismar, Inniswold, Village St. George, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah.
Stay with theadvocate.com for more weather updates.