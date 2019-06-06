The Morganza Spillway will not be opened Sunday as previously planned, Chip Kline at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority confirmed.
The opening date had previously been pushed back twice already.
Heavy rainfall, flooding and snowmelt upriver led the Corps to announce last month that it would open the spillway Sunday. The opening was initially pushed back to Thursday because the Mississippi River hadn't met the flow rate necessary to trigger the spillway's opening. Monday afternoon, the Corps said it won't need to open the spillway to relieve pressure on Mississippi River levees south of Morganza until next Sunday.
Farther downstream in an already-saturated Morgan City, St. Mary Parish Levee District executive director Tim Matte said the Bayou Chene barge — which usually spares St. Mary and surrounding parishes from backwater flooding in the face of a spillway opening — is almost in place, so residents are prepared but wary of more inundation.
The Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority put up about $7 million to sink the barge, a cost that should be mostly recouped by state and federal emergency declarations in the last few weeks.
But, Matte said, many of the businesses in the area have already suffered impacts from river rises and heavy rainfall that would only be exacerbated by the spillway opening. For now it’s a wait-and-see approach.
