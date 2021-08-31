Hurricane Ida has moved onto to other parts of the nation, but Baton Rouge area schools are keeping campuses closed and, in some cases, moving to virtual classes.
The worst hit schools have yet to say when they will reopen. That includes all Tangipahoa Parish school which will remain closed "until further notice."
Some schools, including LSU, Southern University as well as East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish public schools, have decided they are closing for the rest of the week.
On the other end of the spectrum, Pointe Coupee Parish public schools are reopening Wednesday.
The following schools have closings and alternative plans still in place after the storm.
Check school websites for more information.
East Baton Rouge
East Baton Rouge Parish schools are closed and plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
Advantage Charter Academy in Baker is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Baker City schools are closed through Monday, Sept. 6th.
Baton Rouge International School is closed through Wednesday.
Capitol High School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Catholic High School is closed through Wednesday.
Central schools are closed through Wednesday.
Collegiate Baton Rouge is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is closed through Wednesday.
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic schools are closed through Tuesday, but some will stay closed longer depending on the parish they are located in. There are diocesan schools in eight parishes.
Democracy Prep Baton Rouge is closed through Wednesday.
The Dunham School is closed and plans to reopen Thursday.
The Emerge Center for Autism is closed through Wednesday.
Episcopal High School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
GEO Next Generation High School is closed through Wednesday.
GEO Prep Academy of Greater Baton Rouge is closed through Wednesday.
GEO Prep Mid City is closed through Wednesday.
Helix Aviation Academy is closed through Wednesday.
Helix Legal Academy is closed through Wednesday.
Helix Mentorship Steam Academy is closed through Wednesday.
IDEA Bridge is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
IDEA Innovation is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
IDEA University is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Impact Charter School is closed through Wednesday.
Jehovah Jireh Christian Academy is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
J.K. Haynes Charter School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Louisiana School for the Deaf is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
LSU Lab School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy is closed through Wednesday.
Parkview Baptist School is closed through Wednesday.
St. Joseph's Academy is closed through Wednesday.
Southern University Lab School is closed through Wednesday.
Thrive Academy is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students who can are encouraged to complete assignments online.
Zachary schools are closed through Wednesday.
West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge Parish public schools are closed through Wednesday.
The Christian Academy in Addis is closed through Wednesday.
Ascension Parish
Ascension public schools are closed and plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Church Academy at St. Amant is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish public schools are closed and plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7. No football games will be played this week.
East Feliciana Parish
East Feliciana public schools are closed through Wednesday.
Silliman Institute in Clinton is closed through Wednesday.
Slaughter Community Charter School is closed and plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
West Feliciana Parish
West Feliciana Parish public schools are closed through Wednesday.
Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish public schools are closed until further notice.
St. Helena Parish
St. Helena Parish public schools are closed through Tuesday.
Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish public schools are closed through Wednesday.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish public schools are reopening Wednesday.
False River Academy in New Roads is reopening Wednesday.
St. James Parish
St. James Parish public schools are closed and plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Colleges & Universities
- LSU will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- Southern University will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- Baton Rouge Community College will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- FranU will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 6.
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be closed Tuesday.
