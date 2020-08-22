As tropical storms Marco and Laura continue on their paths towards the Gulf coast, Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state of Louisiana twice Sunday regarding preparedness and updated forecasts.

Edwards will speak at both 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The pair of storms, which are anticipated to become hurricanes, are both expected to impact the Gulf this week. Marco could bring heavy rain, storm surge and gusty wind on Monday and Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters have said.

Laura could then bring more rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters have said that Marco's impacts could make preparations for Laura more difficult.

On Friday night, Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana.

