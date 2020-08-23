People in Louisiana need to be prepared to ride out a one-two punch of expected hurricanes for 72 hours beginning Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, as officials warned power in areas might not be restored and waters might not have time to recede between the two storms.
The first storm expected to hit Louisiana, Marco, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning, and the second storm, Laura, is forecast to hit the state as a Category 2 hurricane 48 hours later.
The projected path of the two storms, barreling toward the same state one after the other, is unprecedented in modern history, said Ben Schott, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
“At least in modern meteorological history ... there has never been anything we’ve seen like this before,” Schott said.
Officials warned that the biggest danger to people will be water. Some of the hardest-hit areas could be hammered by rain bands from both storms and see up to two feet of rain, while most areas are at risk of between five and 10 inches. And Edwards warned rivers may not have a chance to drain between Marco and Laura.
“If you’re in duress and need help we’re going to get to you as soon as possible,” Edwards said at the state’s Emergency Operations Center, where officials were tracking and preparing for the storms. “But as soon as possible may be longer than it normally is.”
Schott said forecasters believe a Category 1 hurricane is likely the strongest Marco will get, and they have a good idea of where it will hit, likely along the southeast Louisiana coast.
Laura, which was a tropical storm over the Dominican Republican Sunday morning, is somewhat more uncertain, Schott said. Forecasters expect to have a better sense of its trajectory later once it moves off Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico between Monday and Tuesday. Warmer-than-normal Gulf waters could help the storm intensify into a Category 2 hurricane or possibly stronger, Schott said.
The storm has shut down community COVID-19 testing sites Monday and Tuesday, Edwards said, and the state was making plans for how to safely shelter people told to evacuate if needed. That would involve mass shelters as a last resort, said Jim Waskom, head of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and potentially hotels or motels to allow people to distance from others.
Most people who die from these types of storms get caught up in high water, usually while attempting to drive through it, the governor said. He urged people not to drive through water, even if it appears shallow.
“These storms are not to be taken lightly,” Edwards said.
LSU said it will make a decision on whether to cancel classes this week by 2 p.m. Sunday.
The governor will hold another media briefing about the storms at 6 p.m., following an afternoon update from the National Weather Service.