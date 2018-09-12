Latest projections for a tropical depression that could form this week in the Gulf of Mexico marks good news for Louisiana.

The tropical wave, called Invest 95E, has had its projections shifted west slightly, likely impacting Mexico and Texas, according to an update Wednesday from the National Weather Service.

Southwest Louisiana could still be impacted, and the forecast could change in the coming days.

Forecasters said Tuesday that a tropical depression could form in the Gulf by Thursday. Chances for formation over the next 48 hours have increased to 60 percent, which is the same as the chances over the next five days.

The area of disturbed weather is currently located over the south-central Gulf.

"The main threats of heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to impact mainly northeast Mexico, the Texas coast, and possibly southwest Louisiana late this week. At this time, no direct impacts from this system are expected for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi," the update said.

If the disturbance forms into a named storm it would be either Joyce or Kirk.

The potential storm comes just days after Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Gulf and threatened the Louisiana coast. The system eventually made landfall to the east of Louisiana and had little impact on the state.

A forecast track for the system hasn't been issued yet as the NHC still considers it a tropical wave.

The historic height of hurricane season has arrived as the NHC could be monitoring five tropical systems simultaneously by the end of the week.

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm that could make landfall along the East Coast later this week. Forecasters said Tuesday morning that the system had weakened slightly. The NHC is also watching Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac off the coast of Africa along with a tropical disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic.

Louisiana dispatched several units to aid with prep ahead of and during Hurricane Florence, which is expected to heavily impact the east coast, most heavily in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

About 5.4 million people are currently under watches and warnings due to the storm, and several coastal areas have ordered mandatory evacuations.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.