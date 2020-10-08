Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles while talking about the hurdles that had to be overcome to get to this ceremony. Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials attend a ceremonial groundbreaking on a project to move some 40 homeowners from their flood-plagued subdivision to a newly built neighborhood called Audubon Estates Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, in New Roads, La. Residents will be moving from Pecan Acres, a subdivision that has flooded 17 times in the past 30 years. The groundbreaking site is north of Nelson Lane on La. 10.