Lightning struck the Shintech manufacturing facility in Plaquemine causing a fire, company representatives said.
The lightning struck Friday evening and emergency teams on site to respond to the fire that was isolated to one part of the facility, according to Danny Cedotal, vice president of manufacturing. Production units were shutdown for safety reasons.
All emergency response teams notified officials and agencies of the fire. No injuries were reported and all personnel were accounted for. There were no impacts related to the incident outside of the facility.