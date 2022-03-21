The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is warning that the weather could be especially rough in portions of Louisiana and southern Mississippi tomorrow, designating the area as having a "moderate risk" of severe weather.
While all of southern Louisiana is in the danger zone, the worst weather is expected generally northwest of a line from Ville Platte to Gonzales to Hammond. The area could see tornadoes, hail and high winds.
The storms will move in from the west throughout the day. Upper-level winds from the southwest will flow over southerly winds at the surface, aiding storm rotation.
Some tornadoes could be significant, particularly any that form ahead of a frontal system coming through. Some areas could see repeated bouts of severe weather.
According to SPC data, the worst weather carries a 15 percent chance of a tornado, and a 10 percent chance of a strong one. There's also 30 percent chances for hail and/or high winds.