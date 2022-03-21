BR.stormyweather.102821 TS 660.jpg

Downtown workers, many emerging from the Galvez and Bienville Building, use umbrellas or lacking those, a quick pace, to try to stay dry in heavy rains around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as a front of potentially severe weather makes its way into Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is warning that the weather could be especially rough in portions of Louisiana and southern Mississippi tomorrow, designating the area as having a "moderate risk" of severe weather.

While all of southern Louisiana is in the danger zone, the worst weather is expected generally northwest of a line from Ville Platte to Gonzales to Hammond. The area could see tornadoes, hail and high winds.

Severe weather expected March 22

The storms will move in from the west throughout the day. Upper-level winds from the southwest will flow over southerly winds at the surface, aiding storm rotation.

Some tornadoes could be significant, particularly any that form ahead of a frontal system coming through. Some areas could see repeated bouts of severe weather. 

According to SPC data, the worst weather carries a 15 percent chance of a tornado, and a 10 percent chance of a strong one. There's also 30 percent chances for hail and/or high winds.