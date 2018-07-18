If you think it’s hot now, just wait.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday said that heat index values in south Louisiana could approach 110 degrees starting Friday and lasting into early next week.
Heat index is how hot it feels outside when temperature and humidity are combined. The minimum index for a heat advisory is 108.
Thursday will be a transition day, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. By Friday, temperatures in Baton Rouge and New Orleans will reach the mid-90s, and some areas could approach the upper 90s by early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Moisture in the air, combined with the hot temperatures, will lead to “oppressive” conditions Friday through Monday and possibly into the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Wednesday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees. There will be a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers on Thursday, and then rain chances continue to decrease through the weekend.