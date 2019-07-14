Livingston Parish officials have lifted the curfew that was in place Saturday night as Tropical Storm Barry moved through the area.

Parish President Layton Ricks issued the notice around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. All parish waterways will remain closed until further notice.

Reports of multiple tornadoes spotted in Livingston Parish; damage reports limited so far, officials say Livingston Parish officials have heard reports of multiple tornadoes sighted in the area Sunday morning, but have not yet confirmed any touchdowns.

As of Sunday morning, the Livingston Parish area is still seeing heavy rain and possible tornado sightings. Authorities have not yet confirmed if any systems have touched down, nor any damage sustained from the storm.