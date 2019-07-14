BR.ebrbarry.071419 HS 0551.JPG
A resident removes debris from near a drain on Alello Drive at Government Street, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Baton Rouge as Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Livingston Parish officials have lifted the curfew that was in place Saturday night as Tropical Storm Barry moved through the area.

Parish President Layton Ricks issued the notice around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. All parish waterways will remain closed until further notice.

As of Sunday morning, the Livingston Parish area is still seeing heavy rain and possible tornado sightings. Authorities have not yet confirmed if any systems have touched down, nor any damage sustained from the storm.

