Baton Rouge is bracing for freezing rain, sleet and record low temperatures on Monday, and state and local officials are urging residents to be prepared.
On Thursday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, and The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Saturday morning from McComb, Mississippi to the Baton Rouge line.
While a hard freeze won’t happen until Monday night, the Baton Rouge area should expect freezing temperatures Sunday night at freezing or just below, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Danielle Manning.
There is only about a 20% chance of rain for the Baton Rouge area until late Sunday night and early Monday morning, giving residents time to prepare for worse weather on the way.
"The real craziness isn’t until Monday," Manning said.
On Lundi Gras, sleet and freezing rain will likely arrive in the area and begin to accumulate on surfaces, making bridges and overpasses dangerous to cross. The current forecast predicts ice accumulation of .06 inches in Baton Rouge through midnight on Monday, and the NWS said the areas in the winter storm watch could get up to .25 inches of ice or more.
While icy conditions will arrive Monday afternoon, the weather will be particularly dangerous Monday night, when temperatures will be in the teens and frosty weather persists. By Tuesday morning, those low temperatures will linger around daybreak
"Those are record low temperatures," said Manning. "That’s obviously cold enough that it could be dangerous to any pets, livestock or people outside."
As the day progresses on Tuesday, temperatures will stick around the mid-30s, so any ice on the ground from Monday afternoon or Monday night will likely not melt and could last into Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday, lows will remain the 20s but highs will rebound to the upper 40s-low 50s.
In the meantime, Manning said people should spend their weekend prepping for the cold and protecting "the four P's": people, pets, plants and pipes.
"Especially for Monday and Tuesday, if you do have to go anywhere, pay very close attention to road conditions," she said. "If there are icy roads out there, stay home if you can."
Louisiana is not alone in combatting cold weather, Manning said. Much of the rest of the country is experiencing frosty temperatures as cold air sweeps across the nation.
"It’s just every once in a while an air mass from the Arctic makes it’s way south behind a very strong cold front, and this just happens to be one of those times," she said.
The last time the city shut down for ice and snow was December 2017 and January 2018, according to Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the mayor's office.
That January, several major roads were closed due to the freeze, including Interstate 10 from Kenner to Lafayette, Interstate 55 from LaPlace to the Mississippi state line and Interstate 12 from LA 21 to Baton Rouge.
Rodney Mallett, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Development, said the agency is ready to salt the roads and that officials will do their best to keep bridges open as long as possible. However, once they are deemed unsafe or impassible, officials will prioritize routes that are safer for vehicles and redirect motorists.
"There’s a strategy involved," he said. "All our salt has been staged for a few days."
Mallett said the agency will move into action when and if ice begins to form on bridges or elevated roadways — or if there is no easy way to salt those surfaces. Those routes will close and the DOTD will release messaging telling people the road is impassable.
"People don’t need to be testing it out," Mallett said. "That’s key."
Armstrong said local agencies are monitoring all elevated surface roadways in Baton Rouge in anticipation of the freezing temperatures. The Department of Public Works is preparing for icy roads by double-checking the city's sand supply, setting up sand spreaders to deploy and prepping road signs and barricades, among other measures.
"We have sand we can deploy as necessary," he said. "We work closely with the state because most elevated roadways are state highways. It’s a coordinated effort."