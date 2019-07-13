Nearly 80,000 residents are without power across three major electricity providers in the region as of mid-day Saturday according to outage maps for Entergy Louisiana, Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative and Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp.

Overall, about 74,200 Entergy Louisiana customers are without power up from only about 57,000 without power in the early morning.

Inside that figure, nearly 14,000 customers impacted by an outage at Entergy Louisiana in East Baton Rouge alone. Another 3,000 customers in West Baton Rouge Parish don't have power.

Entergy Louisiana has about 2,900 employees staged across the state ready to fix the issues but the company is hamstrung by safety concerns for employees. Entergy Louisiana can't send out bucket trucks until the wind is below 30 miles per hour for safety reasons.

About 3,700 customers inside the DEMCO network are without power, Ascension Parish, West Feliciana Parish and Livingston Parish each have about 1,000 residents without power.

Roughly 1,800 customers of SLEMCO are without power, the majority of whom are in St Martin Parish.

