East Baton Rouge Parish has opened up several sites to provide food, water, ice and other necessities while power companies try to restore power.
Community recharge stations
At the following locations, you can recharge phones and other devices and get WiFi and food and water, while supplies last. They're open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 4
- MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
- Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington Street
- Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road
Community feeding site
You can get lunch at dinner Thursday at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr. Lunch starts at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, lunch and dinner will be available at the same times at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Road.
Ice distribution
At noon, the city-parish is distributing ice at a drive-thru location at 9000 Airline Highway.