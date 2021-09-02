BR.stormrecovery.090221.005.JPG

Customers wait in the emergency lane on Airline Highway to purchase fuel at the Walmart on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Fuel has become difficult to purchase after Hurricane Ida devastated much of Baton Rouge and South Louisiana on Monday.

East Baton Rouge Parish has opened up several sites to provide food, water, ice and other necessities while power companies try to restore power.

Community recharge stations

At the following locations, you can recharge phones and other devices and get WiFi and food and water, while supplies last. They're open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 4 

  • MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
  • Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington Street
  • Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road

Community feeding site

You can get lunch at dinner Thursday at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr. Lunch starts at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, lunch and dinner will be available at the same times at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Road.

Ice distribution

At noon, the city-parish is distributing ice at a drive-thru location at 9000 Airline Highway. 

