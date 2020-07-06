A flash flood watch has been issued for southeast Louisiana until 7 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters said.
Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are included in the advisory.
Numerous thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, and street flooding is possible. Some areas could get 4 to 6 inches of rain, forecasters said, with higher amounts in isolated areas.
A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of Ascension Parish until 12 p.m. Monday. There have been several reports of street flooding throughout Gonzales.
Flash Flood Warning including Sorrento LA, Acy LA until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/8ibLLERqh0— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 6, 2020
The river parishes were getting heavy rain already Monday morning, forecasters said. Parts of St. Charles, Ascension, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Assumption and Lafourche are under a street flood advisory until 10:45 a.m., forecasters said.