louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Interstate 12 East closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving a commercial motor vehicle, officials said.

The interstate closed at mile marker 31 before Albany around 9 a.m., the Department of Transportation said on Twitter. 

Congestion has reached 12 miles, as of 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 190 as an alternate route. 

Several people were taken to hospitals with what one LSP spokesperson described as serious injuries. 

Authorities did not indicate when they believe the interstate will reopen. 