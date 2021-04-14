BR.wildweather.adv HS 004.JPG
Buy Now

Dark clouds fill the sky over City Park Lake and Interstate 10 as severe weather moves into the metro area, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

As severe storms moved through Louisiana for a second day, reports of hail rolled in across Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Wednesday morning.

Small hail, along with excessive rainfall and strong winds, was a forecasted threat Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms continues to push east following a first bout of severe weather Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Flash flooding is also a threat for Baton Rouge and flash flood warning is in effect until Friday.

Here are photos and videos of hail from residents of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas: 

Baton Rouge 

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Gonzales 

Prairieville

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments