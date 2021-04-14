As severe storms moved through Louisiana for a second day, reports of hail rolled in across Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Wednesday morning.
Small hail, along with excessive rainfall and strong winds, was a forecasted threat Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms continues to push east following a first bout of severe weather Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.
Flash flooding is also a threat for Baton Rouge and flash flood warning is in effect until Friday.
Here are photos and videos of hail from residents of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas:
Baton Rouge
Hail in Baton Rouge this morning #lawx pic.twitter.com/yWtRueZWH7— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) April 14, 2021
Heavy pea-dime size hail in Baton Rouge 📸Melissa Medlen @WGNOtv @NWSNewOrleans @HankAllenWX @StormHour pic.twitter.com/cgAgWoxWzV— Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) April 14, 2021
Hail in Baton Rouge ⛈@WBRZweather @DrJoshWX @WAFBweather @SteveWAFB @Jay_WAFB pic.twitter.com/N4Xop4hJWH— Hudco Roofing & Exteriors (@HudcoRoofing) April 14, 2021
Video of hail coming down at University Baptist in Baton Rouge @NWSNewOrleans— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) April 14, 2021
🎥 Madelyn Lemoine pic.twitter.com/BQcayll2KE
Gonzales
Hail in Gonzales!!!! @AshleyRuizWx @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/NipH8fkQiG— Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 14, 2021
@AshleyRuizWx @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/bcbwA1jtdE— Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 14, 2021
Prairieville
This is just some of the hail in Prairieville! Stay safe & weather aware! 📸: Brea Aikens — @AshleyRuizWx @JesseGunkel @JasmineLomaxWx pic.twitter.com/uBYC39ihlN— Kourtney Williams (@kwilliamstv) April 14, 2021