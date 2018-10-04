A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has had its chances for tropical development upgrading slightly as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.
The broad area of low pressure has a "medium" chance -- 40 percent -- to develop over the next five days.
The area of low pressure, located near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras as of Thursday afternoon, is currently producing "an extensive area of disorganized clouds and thunderstorms" over the central and western Carribean.
Conditions are currently not favorable for tropical formation, but weather conditions could become less hostile as early as the weekend, leading to a possible tropical cyclone.
The chances for tropical development has slowly been upgraded throughout the week.
If the system develops into tropical storm, its name would be Michael.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.