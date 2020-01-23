Traffic camera

Traffic closest to this camera is traveling westbound on I-10.

 Provided by DOTD

The left lane of Interstate 10 East has reopened after it was completely closed past Highland Road for vehicle recovery, DOTD said.

The closure comes amid rush-hour traffic, which has backed up to the I-10/12 split.

The right lane of I-10 East was previously blocked due to an accident.

Traffic was at a standstill based on DOTD's live traffic camera.

