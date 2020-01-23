The left lane of Interstate 10 East has reopened after it was completely closed past Highland Road for vehicle recovery, DOTD said.
The closure comes amid rush-hour traffic, which has backed up to the I-10/12 split.
The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 East past Highland. Congestion is approaching the I-10/12 split.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 23, 2020
The right lane of I-10 East was previously blocked due to an accident.
Traffic was at a standstill based on DOTD's live traffic camera.