The heavy flooding in parts of Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight Monday bore an eerie resemblance to the historic flooding in August 2016 but forecasters are not expecting the current wave of storms to reach the level of that catastrophe.
Like that storm, rain hit the area hard overnight forcing closures of schools and government services, leaving residents stranded in flooded cars and home, even shutting down interstate highways. But the latest storms have important differences to the ones nearly five years ago.
Shawn O’Neil, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said while rainfall Monday and Tuesday was high — one gauge measured almost 14 inches — it's not as yet expected to rival the August 2016 storms, which dropped 20 to 25 inches in spots.
“We’re not approaching that level yet,” O”Neil said.
Besides rainfall amounts, another difference between 2016 and present is where the rain fell. The 2016 rains caused much more inundatinon in areas north of Baton Rouge. That in turn swelled rivers such as the Amite and Comite that flowed south to the Mississippi River, prompting days of slow-moving backwater flooding. While high, river gauges weren’t that high on Tuesday morning and were not expected to reach 2016 levels.
“We’ve got a few that are starting to nudge up into the moderate level, but nothing in the major area yet,” he said.
Current river level forecasts include some of the estimated rain still to come this week. But if those estimates turn out to be too low, then river flooding could still become a problem, he said.
“If you throw an extra four to six inches on top of that you’re going to get an issue very quickly,” he said.