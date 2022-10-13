All lanes of Interstate 10 East have reopened between Gross Tete and Louisiana 415 after a wreck temporarily shut down all eastbound traffic, state transportation officials said.
A two-vehicle crash that backed up the interstate for hours happened when a truck hit the back of an 18-wheeler, said Major Zach Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Simmers said the driver of the truck had to be extracted from the vehicle and had been transported to a hospital via helicopter. “The truck was mangled pretty bad," Simmers said. He said the extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.