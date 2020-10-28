Louisiana residents woke up Wednesday to the update that Hurricane Zeta strengthened overnight as it moved closer to southeast Louisiana. 

Zeta is now forecast to have winds of 100 mph before landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to publicly share updates on Zeta in a 1 p.m. press conference.

