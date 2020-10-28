Louisiana residents woke up Wednesday to the update that Hurricane Zeta strengthened overnight as it moved closer to southeast Louisiana.

Zeta is now forecast to have winds of 100 mph before landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Read the latest forecast and storm updates here.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to publicly share updates on Zeta in a 1 p.m. press conference.

+2 Hurricane Zeta will bring wind to Louisiana, but speed is in state's favor, John Bel Edwards says Speaking on The Weather Channel, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday morning Hurricane Zeta is still shaping up as a wind event and that the …

Watch that briefing live here and follow our coverage.

Can't see the module below? Click here.