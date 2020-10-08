BR.emergencypowers.100220 TS 472.jpg
Buy Now

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol, in which he addressed issues including the state's COVID-19 response, the current effort in the State Legislature to limit the Governor's emergency orders during events like COVID, and Hurricane Laura recovery, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Sign language interpreter Sylvie Sullivan is at left.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

As Hurricane Delta continues on its path towards Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards will share updates on the storm.

Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday evening.

See the latest forecast here.

Can't see the module? Click here.

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

View comments