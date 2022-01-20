BR.dpwsaltandsand.012022.012022 TS 147.jpg

East Baton Rouge City-Parish Dept. of Public Works crews including Joseph Chapman, left, and Joshua Williams, on truck, spread a mixture of sand and salt on Harry P. Williams Drive, on its bridge over Monte Sano Bayou, very near the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office next to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in preparation for freezing rain possible in an upcoming weather event.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Baton Rouge government buildings will open at 10 a.m. Friday because of winter weather that is expected to land in the region overnight.

That includes city hall, community centers and other agencies run by the city-parish government.

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging will be closed entirely on Friday. 

