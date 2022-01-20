Baton Rouge government buildings will open at 10 a.m. Friday because of winter weather that is expected to land in the region overnight.

For the latest on school closures in the area, click here.

That includes city hall, community centers and other agencies run by the city-parish government.

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging will be closed entirely on Friday.

This story will be updated with any other major closures due to the winter weather.