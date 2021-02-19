East Baton Rouge says property owners with ice storm debris should set it out for collection on their regular waste pickup days.
Republic Services started picking up "woody waste" on Wednesday. It's expected that storm cleanup should take 4-6 weeks, according to the mayor-president's office.
“This winter storm has devastated a large portion of the Southern United States, creating competition for debris removal resources throughout our region," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "For that reason, I have asked that we start immediately with debris collection, using all available resources to complete our cleanup effort as quickly and efficiently as possible."
If property owners hire a professional company to take down trees, the company is to take away debris, not leave it for city-parish pickup, the mayor's office said.
The city-parish maintenance department is working to clear trees from roads and streets, and then will assist in debris collection.
To prepare for pickup, tree debris should be cut into 6-foot lengths and stacked near the right of way for collection. Trash and white goods should be kept separate.
Also, the tree debris should not be placed in a ditch, under power lines, near power poles, on roads, with white goods or trash, in front of mailboxes, water meters or fire hydrants, or inside garbage or recycling bins.