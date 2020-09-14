BR.stormupdate.091420 TS 473.jpg
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at his media briefing about the state's response to Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Louisiana's response to Hurricane Sally.

Sally rapidly strengthened into a hurricane on Monday as it continues to move toward the Gulf coast. The storm is expected to make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Edwards' press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

