Road crews will close Pecue Lane where it crosses Interstate 10 beginning next week as part of the project to build an interchange at the southeastern Baton Rouge location.
A new span over I-10 has already been built, but the road must be closed for six weeks to build approaches to it from both ends.
The closure will begin next Monday and run through May 14. Traffic will detour to Siegen Lane and Highland Road.
State highway officials and East Baton Rouge Parish officials previously announced plans to build an interchange at the site and to upgrade Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Highway.