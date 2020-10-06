GONZALES — With Hurricane Delta bearing down on the south Louisiana coast, Ascension Parish has declared a state of emergency, and St. James Parish officials plan to open sandbag locations Wednesday morning.

“Hurricane Delta has the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared in his emergency order signed Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has also declared an emergency for the hurricane that has quickly intensified into a Category 4 storm Tuesday and could still be a Category 3 storm with winds greater than 130 mph when it makes landfall late Friday or Saturday.

Edwards called the hurricane an "incredibly dangerous storm" in issuing his order.

Officials warn Louisianans to prepare for Hurricane Delta as state of emergency is declared As Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta’s expected arrival on Louisiana’s coast Friday or Saturday, of…

The storm could bring life-threatening storm surge to coastal areas, the National Hurricane Center says. Ascension and St. James have low-lying areas susceptible to surge.

The emergency orders make Ascension Parish eligible for state and federal disaster assistance.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday afternoon jogged Delta's path to the west of Baton Rouge toward central south Louisiana.

In St. James, parish officials said impacts from the storm could occur as early as Thursday afternoon. Operations crews were preparing pump stations on Tuesday, continuing to clear debris from storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs around the parish.

Utilities crews were ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place, parish officials said.

Five self-service sandbagging locations will open Wednesday morning. Sand and bags are available, but bring a shovel to fill sandbags.

• Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 La. 642, Paulina.

• Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie.

• Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview St., St. James.

• Gramercy Water Plant - 407 E. Jefferson Hwy., Gramercy.

• Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher.

Parish officials asked residents to prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles. Also, parish officials urged residents remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains and gather essential supplies and prepare for power outages.

In Ascension, residents needing assistance should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200, and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling.

In St. James, weather updates will be posted on the parish Facebook page. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit http://www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on 'Notification Alerts’ button on the homepage.