Assumption Parish fared well during Tropical Storm Cristobal after it tracked eastward on Sunday, Parish President Jeff Naquin said.
“We got lucky,” Naquin said. “There was no wind damage and no water damage to speak of.”
As of Monday morning, the parish had received approximately 2” of water from the weather event, he said.
Ahead of the storm, Assumption Parish had declared a state of emergency, in anticipation of possible high water.
"Thank God, it went to our east," Naquin said Monday morning.
The parish did open a shelter at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Napoleonville Middle School gym, which has storm shutters and a generator, Naquin said.
A few residents came to the shelter as a precaution on Sunday, but with the change of direction for the storm, the parish was able to close the shelter at 4 p.m. that afternoon, he said.